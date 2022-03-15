Well if you’re looking for something fun to do this St. Patrick’s Day, Idaho Falls might be the place for you.
This St. Patrick's Day, the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums band will be doing their annual march in march to raise money for childhood cancer. The pipes and drums band will be going to different restaurants around Idaho Falls and raising money.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums band is a non-profit organization of current and retired members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department; they have been playing at local community events and funerals for fellow first responders across Idaho since 2006.
“There's a group of firefighters that, it is a tradition in the fire service, to play the bagpipes, and they wanted to keep the tradition going and start a pipe band here locally and so there is a group of about eight to ten guys who started playing and we’ve just kept it going ever since,” Said Idaho Falls Firefighter, Whit Albertson.
This year, the poster advertising this year’s “March in March”, was sketched by two siblings who lost their big brother to cancer.
On January 29th of this year, 15-year-old Mason Grimmett lost his battle with osteosarcoma just seven months after his diagnosis.
This year’s march in march event will raise money for the Grimmett family.
“So we go from the restaurants around downtown and we play bagpipes and pass the hat, and we have t-shirts and sweatshirts that we sell. And that helps us raise money and it is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re giving some of the proceeds to the Grimmett family,” Said Albertson.
For more information on this event you can go to the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IFFDPandD
