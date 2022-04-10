Weather Alert

...Light Rain and Snow Possible Along With Strong Winds... Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening. Snow levels will push above 5500 feet before dropping to valley floors with a cold front. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1 inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold front, strong winds may produce near whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.