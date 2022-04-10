Just before 8:00 yesterday night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Riviera drive.
When responders arrived there was heavy black smoke and flames coming from the split level home.
The fire appeared to have been started in the back of the home, with heavy fire damage throughout the basement, main floor, deck, and attached garage.
There were two adult females inside of the home when the fire started, and they were able to evacuate safely without injury.
Two cats were reportedly still inside the home, but firefighters were able to save both cats from the fire and return them safely to their owners.
Damages are estimated at around $65,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
