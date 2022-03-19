Idaho Falls Robbery Suspect

Weather Alert

...SNOW RETURNS SUNDAY... A storm system will sweep into the region early Sunday morning resulting in a mix of wintry weather. Initially, the storm will produce a mix of rain and snow across the Snake River Plain turning over to all snow as the snow levels drop to valley floors around 6 AM MDT. We are expecting a brief period of accumulating snowfall of about 1 to 2 inches Sunday morning from the first part of the storm throughout the Snake River Plain. A second band of snowfall is expected to develop across the Upper Snake River Plain from Mud Lake to Idaho Falls by late morning which moves south into the Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Blackfoot by early afternoon. The strength of this part of the storm is still in question and may result in upwards of 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall. If you have travel plans that take you through the Snake River Plain Sunday, please stay abreast of the latest weather developments and make plans accordingly.