Idaho Falls Robbery Suspect

The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in a robbery that happened around 3:00 this morning near the 500 block of River Parkway.
The suspect is described as a medium built Hispanic male possibly in his 20's. He was wearing black cargo pants, a dark blue jacket, a black beanie hat with red stripes and a blue face mask.
If anyone has information about this person contact Idaho Falls police dispatch at 208-529-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.