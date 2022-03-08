In education news -- on Monday, Idaho Falls School District 91 made a surprise announcement during the school district's career fair. D-91 announced a new partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance and the Idaho National Laboratory to create the INL future corpse program. That program will provide students with pathways to high demand job opportunities at INL. Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL, provided the school district with a $20,000 grant for equipment, materials and supplies for the program.
"We've been working on a partnership with career and technical education with the Idaho National Laboratory for the last three months, and the idea is for students to understand what it is, the skills, that they need so that they can go to work at the lab. This isn't necessarily the engineering portion of what is being offered but it is more or less the skills that it needs to be in industry and manufacturing," Said Jim Shank, Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent.
The INL partnership is part of the district's ongoing effort to expand its career and technical education opportunities. The district is also working to gain partnerships with local industries for students to gain valuable, real-world experience and earn college credits.
"It is going to benefit our own community, where we work and district 91 students and area students," Said Jennifer Jackson, an Idaho National Laboratory Employee.
District 91's new career and technical education center is expected to open this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.