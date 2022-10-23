Saturday was the 38th annual Scouting For Food event with the Idaho Food Bank
The Grand Teton Scouts held their annual food drive. Scouts were set up all across town at various grocery stores collecting non-perishable food items for the Idaho Food Bank.
They collected from 10am to 2pm and once they were finished they dropped all of the food they collected off at the Idaho Food Bank here in Pocatello.
"Right now all of the food that is coming in, we use that food to provide food for our emergency bags, so we are really excited to be able to have that food because right now it is really difficult. So being able to have that food for emergency services for people who really need it is really important." Jonna Behm with the Idaho Food Bank.
This food drive is very important each year to kick off the holiday season, as the need for food assistance grows during the winter months.
"The goal is to just get as much food as possible and just as we can, feed as many people as we can, just to help as many people as possible." Carson Lowder with the Grand Teton Scouts.
For more information on this drive or how you can help out the community this holiday season you can visit the food banks website at idahofoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.