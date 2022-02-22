International tensions and the rising cost of crude oil have sent gas prices soaring in other parts of the country, but so far, Idaho has been spared from a similar fate.
According to AAA, the gem state, which usually appears on the top ten list, currently ranks 20th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel. Prices here are now below the national average.
Today, Idaho's average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52, which is the same as a week ago and two cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average has spiked to $3.53 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and 20 cents more than a month ago.
Idaho and Nebraska were the only states where pump prices fell or stayed the same this week. The biggest price jumps occurred in Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, New York, and New Hampshire.
Utah, where most of Idaho's fuel is refined, saw the price of fill-ups jump five cents per gallon in a week – a possible sign of things to come in the gem state.
“A lot of it has to do with the price of crude oil being extremely high. We are looking at $93 to $94 a barrel right now that is nearly $30 more than a year ago. All of this pressure globally with concerns over Russia and the Ukraine has really made the market have a strong reaction. So we’re seeing prices well above what they have been and of course, finished gasoline, 50% of that cost comes from crude oil, so every time that crude oil goes up, of course we are going to see those prices follow in gas,” Said AAA Idaho Spokesman, Matthew Conde.
The West Texas intermediate benchmark for crude oil prices topped out at $95 a week ago. Crude oil accounts for half the price of finished gasoline.
