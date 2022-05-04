Today was the annual Idaho Gives event at the Downtown Historic Pocatello Pavilion.
In honor of Star Wars day today, “May the Fourth be With You,” was the theme of today’s Idaho Gives event.
It was hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center Regional Committee representatives, including United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Lab, Idaho Food Bank, and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho nonprofit center and powered by ICCU. It is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. Pocatello mayor Brian Blad attended the event and gave the Mayoral Proclamation alongside Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.
"This week just highlights our non-profits and it is just really exciting to see how much money people donate to it, see how many people come out and do everything they can to help the nonprofits because it is something that is so needed in our community. The different things that the nonprofits achieve and help people with. They help governments, they help private businesses, they help individuals, it is just an amazing part of our culture," said Pocatello Mayor, Brian Blad.
The state has come together to raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits during this week-long event.
In 2021, more than 600 nonprofits across the state participated in Idaho Gives, raising a total of over $3.8 million.
"These are dollars that aren't being asked to be taxed that aren't being asked for other funds to come in. these are dollars that we decide, these are organizations that help. They do two things, they speak for those who do not have a voice, but secondly they serve portions of the community that if they didn't do, we'd have to find other ways to take care of it," Said Chubbuck Mayor, Kevin England.
Idaho Gives runs until tomorrow at 11:59 pm.
To make a donation to Idaho Gives or for more information you can visit idahogives.org.
