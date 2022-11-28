Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RESULTING IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND POOR VISIBILITY THIS EVENING... At 741 PM MST, an broad area of moderate to heavy snow was located across the Arco Desert, central to lower Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, moving slowly east. Webcams, surface weather stations, and traffic data indicate visibilities in this area are dropping as low as one-half mile at times with snow accumulating on roadways. Locations impacted include... Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Arco, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Inkom and Firth. Snow may accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour in this area of moderate to heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if possible. If you must travel, slow down, leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.