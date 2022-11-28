A local elementary school got a surprise Monday afternoon.
The Idaho Lottery visited Bridgewater Elementary School for one of many of this year’s bucks for books program.
Bucks for Books is a program that gives schools money for books for their libraries.
This year’s awards will total over $50,000 spread among schools across the state of Idaho.
On average, Idaho school libraries report an annual budget of $100 or less a year to spend on books for the students, so these donations mean a lot to the schools.
Today, Bridgewater Elementary School’s library received a $3,000 check as well as books on their wishlist this afternoon.
Bridgewater Elementary School’s librarian had no idea she was being presented with this check or these books today.
“This is an amazing gift for our kiddos. Our library is the main source of reading material for our students, they do not have access to books other than here so being able to spend this money and get the books that they want and are excited to read about, some new titles that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to get it is going to be absolutely amazing for our students,” said Sara Farmer, Bridgewater Elementary School’s Librarian.
The Idaho Lottery was created to benefit public education in the state of Idaho.
