Idaho National Laboratory has awarded $105,700 in grant funding for statewide nonprofits through the lab’s 2021 economic development grant program.
Idaho Women’s Business Center
The Idaho Women's Business Center (https://idahowomen.org/) of Idaho Falls received a $20,000 grant for the “44 in 22” project launching this year. The program strives to support business-minded women in all 44 Idaho counties by 2022.
The IWBC provides a variety of services, including support for small business loan applications, business counseling, mentoring and peer-to-peer learning.
By engaging with local professionals and educators, the “44 in 22” program will train people to mentor and teach the IWBC curriculum. All resources will be translated into Spanish thanks to a partnership with the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, Inc.
This is the second INL grant for the IWBC. Last year’s grant helped establish the Idaho Falls branch, adding to offices in Nampa, Boise, Twin Falls and Burley.
Boise State University Foundation on behalf of Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity
Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity has identified a growing need for cybersecurity in rural and remote communities across Idaho that use wireless technology to connect to the wider world.
With the support of a $25,000 INL economic development grant, BSU will provide cutting-edge training to local governments across the state to sharpen the skills of those working on the front lines of cybersecurity. BSU will also launch a pilot program in which selected communities can receive a cybersecurity assessment and apply for scholarship funding for accredited cybersecurity courses starting this summer.
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and city of Idaho Falls
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho and the city of Idaho Falls will explore the feasibility of supporting an “innovation district” to encourage technology advancement and economic growth in the region. With the support of a $55,700 economic development grant from INL, REDI and the city of Idaho Falls will draft a master development plan. This proposed development will connect startups, act as a business incubator and offer housing, retail, office and research space.
