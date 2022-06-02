An Idaho State University assistant football coach was arrested last week on charges that include first-degree murder.
Neal was arrested on May 25 in Pocatello after a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16 in Maricopa County, Arizona. The warrant was for 1st Degree Murder, Drive-by Shooting, and Discharge of a Firearm at a Structure.
Idaho State Football Head Coach Charlie Ragle held a press conference Thursday afternoon to read a statement regarding Neal's arrest.
In a statement, Idaho State University announced that Neal had been placed on leave immediately after the university received notice of his arrest and termination proceedings are underway.
Neal was hired in January to coach the team's defensive backs. Ragle had coached Neal at both the high school and collegiate level before reuniting at Idaho State.
