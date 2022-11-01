Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…
But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?
“The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
There are three forensic processing labs across the state of Idaho… one in Coeur d'Alene, one in Meridian, and one here in Pocatello.
Once it gets to the lab.....
“So start to finish, it is going to come into our front office area, and be taken in by our evidence staff, then it will be transferred to an analyst, all of this done through a secure chain of custody. We have to make sure that the evidence is passed person to person or person to a facility so that we know exactly where that evidence is at all times. When it gets to the analyst, they will do some presumptive screening test on that to give them an idea of what it might be and then they will do instrumental tests to determine what exactly it is. Those are what we call confirmatory tests,” said Matthew Gamette, the Director of the Idaho State Police Forensic Labs.
And to do that testing they use...
“So we have a lot of expensive equipment in this laboratory. We have invested millions of dollars recently, we have what we call GC-MS, Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer Instruments, we use those quite a bit. Those are generally used when they are mixed substances. It takes a little bit longer than most of the instruments that we have but generally those are the instruments that we are using for fentanyl and those solid dose drugs,” said Gamette.
Once the testing has identified what the drug is, it's packaged up and sent back to the submitting law enforcement agency.
In Bannock county alone,134 people died from an opioid overdose in 2019.
In 2020, that number was 164 -- and last year, 353 people died of an overdose- a 163% increase in just three years.
The Pocatello forensic lab alone has seen a significant increase in fentanyl coming into their lab.
“So this laboratory has seen 410, you can expect that this is one of our smaller laboratories. So the Meridian laboratory is certainly seeing more cases than that, Coeur d’Alene is maybe seeing the same number. So statewide, there are a lot of cases out there and we were seeing in the 10’s several years ago so this has been a dramatic increase in fentanyl,” said Gamette.
And local law enforcement agencies are seeing other drugs being mixed with fentanyl.
“Meth and fentanyl are the biggest things that we are dealing with right now. Sometimes the fentanyl can be intermixed with the meth, that is not uncommon right now but we have also had marijuana that has turned up and has tested positive for fentanyl as well. Most of the fentanyl we deal with right now is in pill form so we are looking for pills and the byproducts of those,” said Captain Collins.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was originally used as an elephant tranquilizer.
It is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
“Our concern is that this is on the street. when we are seeing it come in from the officers, this is stuff that is available. This is stuff they are confiscating out of cars, and schools and other things, so when that is going on and we know that we are only getting a representative sample of what is out there we are only getting what the police have confiscated from people. Certainly there is a wider distribution of this stuff than we even know. These things aren’t being manufactured on the pharmaceutical level, they are being manufactured illicitly, and so they have no quality control mechanisms. there is no expectation of quality control and so you have no idea how much is in a pill, powder form, it could be a lot, it could be a little but it is certainly enough to kill you,” said Gamette.
For more information about the fentanyl crisis you can visit dea.gov.
