With the drug epidemic soaring across Idaho… agencies came up with a new undercover narcotics training course.
It's called the Top Gun Training Program.
Participants will spend the week at Gowen Field in Boise learning from classroom lectures and applying their knowledge in real life scenarios.
“This training itself is designed to train officers that are actively involved in narcotics investigations as well as prosecutors. It allows the officers and the prosecutors to work hand in hand throughout the training. we do a lot of scenario based stuff,” said Captain John Kempf, an Idaho State Police District Commander.
39 participants from Idaho police departments, sheriff's agencies, state troopers, and prosecutors will learn the skills and legal requirements needed to complete a criminal drug investigation case successfully.
“It is extremely beneficial, drugs seem to be the underlying issue with a lot of the criminal activity we deal with whether it is thefts or violent crime, it seems like the drug use is usually the underlying cause of the lot of those issues in the community,” said Chubbuck Police Chief, Bill Guiberson.
Law enforcement, prosecutors and others can use this training to more effectively get illegal drugs out of communities and save lives.
While the training aims at prosecuting all drugs - part of the focus is specifically on fentanyl - for which cases are on the rise.
“This fentanyl epidemic is something that has changed. We are losing on average, about one Idahoan a day to a fentanyl overdose or a drug overdose. In 2021, over 350 Idahoans died from a drug overdose and over 108,000 Americans died from a fentanyl or drug overdose. This has really been a game changer and this training provides us the opportunity to get the networking that is needed,” said Kempf.
This training goes hand in hand with Governor Brad Little's operation Esto Perpetua - which was formed to combat the drug epidemic in the Gem State.
“For the first time in my career because of Esto Perpetua, we are partnering with health and welfare, and the health districts and we are looking at this beyond a law enforcement issue, this is really a public health crisis. It is not an ISP issue, it is an Idaho issue, and we all need to get on the same team and fight this scourge” said Kempf.
Captain Kempf explains what he hopes the participants get out of this training.
”The ability to not only put together a very solid, ethical, and safe drug investigation but also the ability to expand the training to conduct a high level investigation but also have the contacts not only around the state, but around the west so that we can go after these organizations that are bringing it in to places like Chubbuck and Pocatello,” said Kempf.
