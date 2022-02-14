Cells are multiplying all around us, but at Idaho State University, it’s happening a little differently.
ISU is one of the few higher education institutions in the country to receive a 3d printer for the purpose of bioprinting.
Bioprinting is the use of 3-D printing technology to print or reproduce a material made up of viable living cells. With this technology, researchers and scientists can print skin, and several other structures that imitate natural human tissue.
“So for us here in the college of pharmacy we really like to use the 3-D bioprinter because it helps us do drug testing so that we are not always going straight to animal models that are controversial. It is expensive but it is also a lot more relevant than the 2-D applications where a lot of drug screens have been performed in the past. They seem to continue to fail as they go up the chain of testing in animals and testing in people,” said Jared Barrott, a PhD assistant professor at Idaho State University.
Cells and other matter from cultured human tissue are transferred into “ink” cartridges, and while it may look like a regular computer printer, these printers are capable of printing different layers with different materials simultaneously.
“We’re working on developing these bone and muscle cancers that we can then do drug screening. We've performed a couple of preliminary drug screenings to identify novel targets, and these are really rare cancers that you don’t really find a lot of drug options for these patients. So for us to be able to take material for these sarcomas and put it into a testing situation where we can explore lots of different drugs, then we are able to find a lot more therapies and effective hits for these patients,” Barrott said.
Partnered with hospitals, the researchers receive tumors removed from patients in the oncology unit. The excess tumor is then acquired for lab use and testing at ISU. Essentially, the tumor is split into a number of smaller tumors and housed in an environment that has been produced by the 3-D printer, where it will then receive the proper conditions to remain alive and viable.
“This is a great training opportunity for students. To be able to give students the exposure of cutting edge biomedical science is a reason for students to look into ‘hey I know what is being done around the country right here in Pocatello’,” Barrott said.
After the 3-D tests, the treatment must be validated in clinical trials, but the translation is predicted to be more efficient. This is the first 3-D bioprinter to come to ISU, as well as one of a few bioprinters obtained by universities throughout the country.
Researchers at ISU are looking forward to implementing new treatment methodologies and are eager to uncover what else they can learn and discover from this innovative technology.
