Monday was the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march organized by the Idaho State University Diversity Resource Center.
It was a beautiful day out there today and a perfect day to march in honor of Dr. King.
Dozens of people met on the south side of Holt Arena Monday afternoon and marched to the Stephens Performing Arts Center where there was a ceremony to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, as well as performances by ISU Jazz Jam.
“The point of this event is to remember the legacy of Dr. King to reflect on those things that we can do daily and to try to forge a better community for everyone,” said Program Organizer, Henry Evans.
Organizers want people to walk in Dr. King's shoes when he marched to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans in 1963.
“The significance of the march is to remember that people had to get out and be actively engaged in challenging injustice and pushing for civil rights and so just as Martin Luther King had to get out and risk personal comfort and safety the march is an opportunity for us to remember not only are we the intellectual footsteps of Dr. King, but it is an opportunity for us to physically put ourselves in the footsteps of Dr. King,” said Evans.
The theme of this year’s program is "Stone of Hope," which comes from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“60 years ago Dr. King talked about hope to the entire nation. It was on August 28th, 1963 when people from communities all across this nation came together to call out injustice, to call out because hope is more powerful than fear, hope is more powerful than injustice, hope is our future,” said Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee.
Through Dr. King's legacy, Evans wants people to remember we are all one.
“It is all about community, right? We are all in this together and as Dr. King said the time is always right to do right. So let’s come together and work to create a better future.”
For more information about the Idaho State University Diversity Resource Center you can visit https://www.isu.edu/drc/
