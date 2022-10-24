For more than 20 years Idaho State University has put on a haunted science lab for the community. This lab offers a Halloween twist on physics.
The lab is put on by ISU’s department of physics and the Kiwanis club of Pocatello.
“We’ve tried to come up with a lot of exhibits to come up with as many topics as the state science standards as possible in kind of a Halloween theme, so if anything we can kind of put a Halloween spin on it and use it to teach some science, that is what I am trying to do here,” said Steve Shropshire, a professor in the Department of Physics at Idaho State University.
The haunted science lab features a Van De Graaff generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities designed to delight, fright, and educate kids of all ages.
Some exhibits even use the same principles as Disneyland's Haunted Mansion -- except these phenomena are explained.
“I really like to share science with people, and frankly, physics is really cool and this is a great opportunity to teach kids they are really into the Halloween spirit and kind of showing them science that involves a lot of illusions and a lot of things that might look spooky,” said Shropshire.
For the last 12 years the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello has helped with this lab.
The Kiwanis Club is an organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children and this is just one of a handful of projects they help with across the community.
“Scores for science, math, and english have dropped in the last couple of years. We are hoping, we put these on every year, but, we are hoping that this reinvigorates kids and starts to get them more interested in subjects in school that will help them improve their academic qualifications,” said Don Wyckoff, the President of the Pocatello Kiwanis Club.
Shropshire hopes that students get one thing out of this lab…
“A positive experience with science. And maybe learn a few things about basic principles. To see some of the things that they have read about in their books because everything we talk about here we try to illustrate is in the state science standards but presented in a different fashion, in kind of a fun holiday way.”
If you want to visit the haunted science lab, this Saturday is your chance.
It will be open to the public from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs grandstand.
Tickets are cash only and you can buy them at the door. The cost is $3 per person or $7 per family. All proceeds from the lab go toward Kiwanis-supported charities that benefit children in Southeast Idaho.
