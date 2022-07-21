The Gate City Grays held their first ever Charity Classic on Wednesday to benefit New Day Products & Resources and Aid For Friends.
The game featured the team's players being split up into two teams, the Grays and the Cardinals, plus celebrity guests on either team.
KPVI was represented by Matt Davenport, Misty Inglet, and Joey DuBois.
Grays co-owner Terry Fredrickson says he hopes the Charity Classic becomes an annual event.
