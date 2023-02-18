On Saturday the Pocatello Police Department released a statement about the increased fentanyl overdose activity in Pocatello.
Over the past seven days Pocatello and the surrounding areas have seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses according to the IDHW drug overdose prevention program and Idaho Overdose Response Strategy Team.
The OD-Map for Bannock County, in the past 7 days reported 15 overdoses and three overdose deaths in the area and 21 total overdoses for the month of February in Bannock County.
Most of these cases involved fentanyl according to Idaho HIDTA public health analyst researchers.
Pocatello Police Department officials believe the spike in overdoses might be due to additional drug activity in the area.
Here are some tips on how to respond to an overdose:
They say to try to wake the person up
Call 911 immediately
Administer naloxone, if available
Check the person's pulse and breathing
Begin rescue breathing or follow dispatcher instructions
Repeat naloxone, if needed
Lay the person on their side to prevent choking
Stay with them until emergency services arrive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.