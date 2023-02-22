The number of fentanyl cases and overdose deaths are increasing in Bannock County.
In a follow up to our story we told you about Tuesday night, we take a closer look at the rise in cases in our community.
KPVI news that works for you journalist Kylie Gibson spoke with local law enforcement about what they're seeing - and how they're trying to combat the issue.
From February 8th to February 15th OD Map for Bannock County reported 15 overdoses and 3 overdose deaths in the area...plus more than 20 overdoses for the entire month of February.
Law enforcement believe most of these overdoses and deaths are fentanyl related…
Local agencies are able to track where all of the overdoses in the county are coming from through OD map.
“OD Maps is a program that is sponsored by the DEA and we enter data on overdoses or if we use Narcan or Naloxone, and then if it was effective, how many doses we used, and then if there are any deaths. So it tracks all of our overdoses and provides us with real time data that I can look at and then we can make some adjustments on our directed enforcement or where the incidents are occurring,” said Pocatello Police Chief, Roger Schei.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health also has access to OD maps and track their own data.
“When we identify a specific hot spot or an area where we are seeing that increase of overdoses, we are able to direct some of our outreach efforts to that specific area, so if we notice a trend with a certain part of town or certain organizations, for example, if we are seeing a lot of overdoses at the university… we are able to then provide additional education and resources in our outreach efforts in those specific areas so that those people that are in that hotspot are able to be linked to care and know that there are resources available to prevent overdoses,” said Morgan Anderson with Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times more potent than other drugs like morphine, and with the significant increase in overdoses in our community, Chief Schei says the best thing we can do to prevent them is educate the public.
"If it is a pill and you don’t know where the origins of it are, do not take it. If you don’t know where it came from, if it is not prescribed to you do not take it, in question, do not take it, if it is an illegal drug do not take it the risk of illegal drugs right now is a lot higher than it used to be and that drastically increases the effectiveness of that drug, so if it is methamphetamine or cocaine and it is laced with fentanyl it is going to impact your system a lot differently and the chances of it being fatal are higher.”
For more information on Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s drug overdose prevention program you can visit siphidaho.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.