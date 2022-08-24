Record high prices are happening all across the board, including costs for food, gas, housing, and more…
Yesterday Governor Brad Little called a special legislative session to try and bring some relief to Idahoans.
Governor Little said he's heard many personal stories of how Idahoans are struggling right now -- from people having to come out of retirement to parents taking out loans just to afford school supplies.
He called the special session because he said Idahoans need relief now.
“The costs of the basic fundamentals just to live has skyrocketed in just a matter of months. Right now parents are sitting down at the kitchen table to go over what these unpredictable cost surges mean for their household budgets,” said Governor Little.
Speaker of the Idaho House Scott Bedke is in support of the special session.
He says there's one place where Idahoans are feeling it the most right now....
“It affects us at the gas pump. you not only have inflation, but you have some of the national energy policy that shows up at the pump too and so we are paying a lot more this year than we were a couple of years ago,” said Speaker Bedke.
Idaho currently has a record budget surplus of $2 billion.
So -- with bi-partisan support -- the Governor is calling the special session to give that money back to the people however they can -- mainly through tax relief.
"That money should not just sit in Boise, but that money should be back out in every families checkbook to pay for these needful things," said Governor Little.
Another area that is costing Idahoans a large portion of their income -- and has been an ongoing issue for years -- is rent.
So, KPVI asked Speaker Bedke -- can anything be done at the state level to help those rising costs?
"Getting in and telling a landlord what they can and cannot charge is not Government's responsibility, but again, what we can do is to have the lightest touch of Government possible and the lightest touch is also the cheapest for taxpayers. And so we send the money back in the form of rebates and then every family decides best on how to spend that money."
And when it comes to minimum wage -- would raising Idaho's rate help combat the effects of inflation?
Bedke doesn't believe so because he says in today's economy, minimum wage doesn't mean much...
"Well the issue of minimum wage in Idaho is a non issue because minimum wage regardless of if we use federal minimum wage or a surrounding states minimum wage, that doesn't hire anybody to work anymore."
