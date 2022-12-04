Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Sunday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County.
A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. A 31-year-old male from Jerome was driving northbound in a 2019 Cadillac Escalade. The driver of the Hyundai lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Cadillac.
The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat-belt. The driver of the Cadillac was not wearing a seat-belt. Both drivers and a passenger from the Hyundai were transported to a local hospital.
The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
