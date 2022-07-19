More than 150 high school students from across the state are participating in a series of summer cyber camps at local universities and community colleges this week.
This year, 32 students are participating in the cyber camp at College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
The cyber summer camp is a partnership between the Idaho National Laboratory’s cyber core integration center and stem K through 12 program, the University of Idaho, College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls School District 91, and others.
The hands-on, in-person camp encourages student interest in cybersecurity, computer programming and networking through interactive demonstrations.
“Hopefully it is going to encourage them to seek out other opportunities. In our schools we are trying to advance these programs so that they can go back and find programming language, might take programming, also we provide them with opportunities to see education beyond high school that is available so that they can look at dual credit classes in high school. The opportunity that the Idaho National Laboratory has here with the cyber program so that they can come back and be very beneficial to our own community and area,” said Cathy Owen, the camp curriculum instructor.
Camps are taught by local college instructors, cybersecurity experts and college interns from the Idaho National Laboratory.
Students learn things from computing basics to how to operate certain systems to networking to circuit design and cybersecurity.
Students learn through a variety of hands-on activities - and get to tour INL.
They also get a raspberry pi which is a small computer to help them through cyber networking.
“My number one takeaway from these camps is getting to see the kids interact with the raspberry pi’s, a lot of kids don’t really have that technology background and with getting to play with the raspberry pi’s they are able to develop that and I like seeing the relationships that kids build between one another,” said Remy Stolworthy, an INL Cyber Core Intern.
“This year I have been helping run all of the managerial stuff for the camp so I am learning all of the specialized tools that they use and all of the questions and content material has been new to me but it has been very fun,” said William Waetje, an INL Cyber Core Intern.
The program introduces junior and senior high school students and local career and technical education teachers to cybersecurity and related topics.
High school students with an interest in computer programming, networking, and cybersecurity get to network with industry mentors.
“It has been a great experience for me to be involved because I have a program here so that they can come take some of that, those classes. The state now is going to allow a cybersecurity pathway so that is going to be a new first step this fall going to be a new thing statewide in Idaho. I think that this camp has helped drive that with other facilities and leaders that we have in our area that are pushing for this education in cyber. It has been fun, it gives us something different to do in cyber with these students,” said Owen.
The five day camp wraps up on Friday.
