This week, Idaho State University is hosting an I-STEM summer training camp for educators across Idaho.
The I-STEM institute offers educators relevant, hands-on professional-development opportunities.
This year's theme is "Amplify Stem," -- to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering, and math
One of Tuesday's sessions was for 4th through 8th graders.
“It is called “Ready, Set, Drones”, It is a local company out of Boise that provides not only the drones but the curriculum to be able to use it in the classroom from middle age elementary all the way through secondary, and so these educators behind me have never flown drones before, everybody is brand new to it so we are diving in and learning together and especially how we can transfer that curriculum and this experience back into our classrooms.”
Demand for STEM jobs in Idaho is projected to increase 15.4% by 2030, growing more than the national average, projected at 10%.
STEM jobs are broad and can include careers in healthcare, engineering, software development, and agriculture.
Experts say stem jobs also pay nearly twice as much as non-STEM jobs.
Educators attending this four-day camp say they're doing it for their students.
“I already teach a technology class so it will be really nice that I will just be able to turn it around and find a way to fit it into my curriculum. It might take some adjustments, I might have to change things a couple of times before I get it working really well.”
STEM education helps students in the areas of creative thinking, problem solving, innovation, and collaboration.
These are skills that Idaho employers want and are needed for the state's future.
“I love that watching people who have never flown a drone before, realize that they can do it and it is fun and being willing to bring that into the classrooms. So a whole classroom of kids that maybe have not had this opportunity will now have the opportunity because their teacher was willing to take a risk and come this week and learn how to do it.”
The ISU I-STEM camp runs until Thursday. For more information you can visit stem.idaho.gov
