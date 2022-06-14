Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The entire Snake River plain, the eastern Magic Valley, the Arco Desert, Mud Lake area, Shoshone area, and the Lava Beds. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&