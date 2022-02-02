An Idaho State University researcher is getting a big boost to battle one of the world’s most deadly parasites.
Recently, Dr. Kristin Lane, Assistant Professor of molecular microbiology and biochemistry, was awarded a $1.5 million new innovator award from the National Institutes of health to study plasmodium falciparum, the most deadly of the parasites that cause malaria. Lane will be looking specifically at the mitochondria of plasmodium falciparum for ways to defeat the microbe.
In 2020, there were 241 million cases of malaria worldwide. With 627,000 of those resulting in death. This $1.5 million grant will help identify targets for drug development. Dr. Lane says receiving this grant will help tremendously in her research.
“It is an incredible honor because there are so many good grants out there, there is just not enough money to fund the research that we would like to see funded as a field so yeah, just getting that notice of the award was just literally better than Christmas morning.” Lane said.
Over the next five years, the grant will help fund two graduate-level researchers at ISU and a postdoctoral position. The funds will also allow Lane's lab to purchase equipment and materials for the research.
For more details on dr. lane’s research, visit kristinlanelab.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.