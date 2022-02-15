One local business isn’t just serving up food, they’re also serving the community with friendships.
Jeri's Jumbo's café right here in Pocatello has been a place where a life-long group of men meet at least once a week.
A simple cup of coffee is what brings this group of friends together, some meet once a week, others three times a week.
“Ahh, we have a lot of old time gossip, talk about the early days and what we used to do… reminisce,” said John Anderson, a Jeri’s Jumbo Café regular.
All of the men used to meet at the Five Mile Bar and Café before a grease fire burned it down in 2019. After that they all moved their weekly gatherings to Jerri’s Jumbos.
“They've just become like family. Like this is their place. We really enjoy having them. Like they had mentioned, they were going to the Five Mile and they lost that place so we just kind of took them in. They started here with my grandmother years ago, grandma started this place here in 1966, and so a lot of them knew her, so, that is special to me too because they have a lot of stories about my grandma and the past,” said Heidi Hunsaker, Jeri’s Jumbo’s manager.
James Hensley, who visits Jeri’s Jumbo’s three times a week, is cousins with two of the other men that he meets with and one thing they enjoy most is talking about genealogy.
“Mostly, we talk about genealogy, horses, football, whatever subject comes up.”
Hensley also mentions that he likes to capture the moments of him and his friends meeting up each week, so he snaps a picture and uploads it to Facebook.
John Anderson says there are two things he looks forward to most each week.
“Coffee, and just being with my friends. I look forward to seeing them every Tuesday and it gives me something to do because I am retired and I look forward to coming here.”
