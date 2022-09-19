The latest on the criminal case involving a former funeral home director.
Lance Peck of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello had a pre-trial conference this afternoon.
Lance Peck did not make an appearance in court this afternoon.
Today’s pre-trial conference was continued due to the fact that there are over 44,500 pieces of paperwork that the defense still has not had time to go through.
Some family members of decedents that were being held at Downard Funeral Home were in attendance and spent some time in the courtroom with Prosecuting Attorney Steve Herzog.
Herzog said that the investigation and reports they have is ongoing, however they are looking at potential additional charges.
Peck is currently being charged with 15 charges of unprofessional conduct by a mortician, 3 charges of petty theft, and 44 charges of unprofessional conduct by mortician.
Peck posted a $20,000 dollar bond on August 31st.
It is unknown if those charges will be changed to felony charges at this time.
Peck is expected to be back in court on December 5th for another pre-trial conference to see if the defense has had time to set a preliminary hearing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.