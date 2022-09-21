This weekend is a celebration of Pocatello's historic triangle neighborhood.
The lasting legacy festival is to celebrate the triangle neighborhood here in Pocatello which is one of Idaho's most culturally diverse neighborhoods.
The triangle neighborhood began with the coming of the railroad.
The triangle represented not only a wide variety of ethnic groups and businesses living and working together, but from its origins at the turn of the century to its demise as a cohesive neighborhood in the decades following world war ii.
The neighborhood reflected a unique time period in American life when such working class, ethnic communities thrived throughout the country.
At the event, a storytelling booth will be set up where many of the historical stories of the triangle neighborhood will be displayed.
There, even more stories will be collected from residents and descendants of the triangle neighborhood.
“We are trying to bring awareness to this very unique neighborhood where many cultures grew up together. For me as a child just being able to run up and down the streets and have a lot of babysitters or a lot of parents watching you, and you just felt that sense of safety living in this area as a child,” said Alfreda Van, who grew up in the triangle neighborhood.
The lasting legacy festival is on Saturday from 11am to 4pm at N. 3rd and E. Lander St. There will be food, vendor booths, live music, and fun for kids and the first 100 attendees will receive a historic triangle t-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.