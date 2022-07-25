Four local boys have spent weeks raising money to help the people of Ukraine.
Over the last few months, four local boys have been raising money to build houses for families in Ukraine who have lost everything due to the war.
So far, these boys, ages 13 to 17 years old, have raised more than $50,000 to build three houses for three families in Ukraine.
The boys head to Ukraine this week to start building.
“I just found it heartbreaking that these families who lost their homes, just had everything taken from them overnight. One minute they had a car, a home, a stable life, and now they just had everything taken from them.”
They worked with a charity called “To Ukraine With Love” that connects with Ukrainians on the ground and asks what they need.
They then work to fill those needs as quickly as possible.
Every penny donated helps get supplies into the hands of Ukrainians.
Lachlan Haacke, who’s father is a d-91 board member, and has been to Ukraine multiple times to help refugees, is making this his senior project.
“I just want the families in Ukraine to know that people are looking after them and that people are willing to help. And I also want people to know that even though you might not be in the best situation I think that you can help, but really if you dedicate just a little bit of time that you can really help a lot of people,” Said Haacke, a high school senior..
Last week, the boys had the chance to connect with one of the families who they are building a home for.
“The families that we were able to connect with over Zoom was a family with two daughters and a son. And we talked with them and told them that we had begun fundraising and once we had raised enough money for them, and for their home, we didn’t want to wait any longer, we didn’t want for them to wait until we got there so we Zoom called them again and we told them that we had a home on their way and the mother started crying and the dad was waving an american flag in the back of the Zoom call, and just the feeling just through a Zoom call was crazy,” Said Haacke.
For more information about the “To Ukraine With Love” charity you can visit toukrainewithlove.org
