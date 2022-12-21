The 'Touch of Love' food drive event is happening today at the Brick 243 parking lot in Pocatello.
Local businesses are inviting the community to come out for some soup, salad and rolls.
There will also be hats, gloves, coats and hygiene kits available.
The event starts at 4:00 p.m.
