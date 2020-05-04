A local doctor says there's been a spike in mental health emergencies.
Portneuf Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer Daniel Snell says they've also noticed a rise in people using mental health resources.
Snell points to stress from the COVID-19 outbreak as the cause, and to Idaho’s already high suicide rate.
He says isolation - one of the methods used to fight the virus - is not good for people with depression and other mental health problems.
Snell says it's time to go to the hospital if you're thinking about self-harming.
He encourages the community to reach out to neighbors who live alone, and watch for personality or mood changes in your loved ones.
"This is just the collateral damage that we're seeing from focusing on COVID-19, which is certainly an appropriate focus, but we just can't forget about all the other things that are affecting our health,” says Snell.
If you're having a mental health emergency don't hesitate to go to the hospital.
You can also visit Pocatello’s crisis center at 1001 north 7th avenue, or call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
