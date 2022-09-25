Sunday morning, just before 1:00 a.m. deputies were called to a one vehicle roll over crash 10 miles east on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.
A 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 31-year-old male was traveling eastbound when it lost control negotiating a corner.
The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.
The driver and two adult female occupants were not wearing seatbelts and all three were ejected from the vehicle.
The driver died from his injuries on scene.
The two female occupants were transported to local hospitals by helicopter.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
