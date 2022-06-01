As the war continues to unfold in Ukraine, an Idaho Falls District 91 school board member has just returned from his second trip to Ukraine.
Paul Haacke, spent 18 days networking with a number of different organizations and individuals.
“I just had the urge to go. The first time I went was the first week in March and I was seeing this mass exodus of people coming out of Ukraine and just felt like I needed to help. I talked to my wife and kids and booked a plane ticket, rented a van, and showed up at the border and just started networking with people and figured things out,” said Haacke.
Haacke said his intent on going to Ukraine a second time was to help refugee families.
“This last experience was really focused on what was taking place inside of Ukraine. It put us into areas where Russia had occupied certain areas of Ukraine or where battles were still taking place. It was humbling to see the amount of destruction inside of Ukraine. Not just to military infrastructures but more so to apartment buildings, to schools, to hospitals, to the infrastructure that people rely on,” said Haacke.
Relying on google translate to communicate with the refugees, he did everything from delivering medical supplies to the front lines, helping families get through border checkpoints to shuttling them to the airport and train station in Krakow, Poland.
He even drove a family of twelve 9 hours to Germany.
Haacke says that when people found out that he was from the United States they were very grateful for his help.
“There is one man in particular, we were doing a humanitarian drop to some elderly people and this man he asked ‘who are you?’ and the group we were with described themselves as a humanitarian group and they told him this man is from America and he came up and grabbed me a took me to his home and the first thing he showed me was components of a missile that hit his home and then he took me over to his home and showed me all of the destruction,” said Haacke.
Russian bombing jets only fly 50 meters from the ground, so when they deploy a bomb it can leave craters that are nearly 30 feet deep.
The Ukrainians have set up road blocks so that Russian tanks cannot get into certain areas, and the Ukrainians have even blacked out road signs so the Russians won’t know how far certain towns are.
haacke says you can see the fear on the Ukrainians faces every day.
“I would walk into classrooms in these bombed out elementary schools and you can see on the chalkboard where it was written February 23rd and you could see the lessons that were done on that day, but there’s no February 24th because that’s when the invasion started, and there hasn’t been school since then. But it is humbling to see that life was normal for these people and now it is completely abnormal. People are living in bunkers and rubble,” said Haacke.
Above all, Haacke learned one thing from his trips to Ukraine.
“M y biggest takeaway during my trip is that there is a lot of need in Ukraine. We are very blessed as a country here to the lives that we live, the things that are available to us and it was that way in Ukraine once,” said Haacke.
Haacke also had Idaho Falls school district 91 students draw pictures and delivered those to the children in Ukraine to put a smile on their face.
Haacke has also paid for his trips to help refugees out of his own pocket, he will be heading back to the Ukraine to help more refugee families next month.
