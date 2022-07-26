A local police department is warning people about a railroad crossing.
The Shelley Police Department posted pictures on their Facebook page warning people to use caution when using the Oak Railroad Crossing.
They say in the past two weeks they have had two vehicles fail to successfully negotiate the turn from Highway 91 and end up stuck on the tracks.
The police say luckily this car was not hit by a train, but the previous vehicle, last week, was not so lucky.
