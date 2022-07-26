Local police departments -- such as Chubbuck and Pocatello Police Departments -- are having difficulties filling open officer positions.
Police departments nationwide are dealing with critical staffing shortages, struggling to fill every type of job from patrol, to detectives, to dispatch.
But the question surrounding these shortages is why…
"....I think that there are several different issues, I think the attitude towards police officers nationwide is somewhat down but we are blessed to live in Pocatello, that perception is a little bit different in our town and we are in a lot better shape at the Pocatello Police Department than other agencies across the state,” said Pocatello Police Chief, Roger Schei.
The national average is 2.4 officers for every 1,000 people.....while in Idaho -- and locally -- the average is 1.69 officers per thousand.
So what are local agencies doing to help fill those gaps?
“We are doing more recruiting. We are working with ISU to see if we can improve our recruiting efforts there. The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association met back in May and you know it is just a problem across the state so it was just something that we talked about as a collective group of Chiefs and administrators, trying to come up with solutions to lessen the shortage. But, it is hard to get the good quality people to apply," said Chubbuck Police Chief, Bill Guiberson.
Being understaffed brings its concerns....
“You know, officer safety is always first and foremost in my mind. Getting a phone call at 2:00 in the morning saying that two of your officers have been involved in a shooting and they were shot is not a phone call I ever want to receive again, so that is the thing first and foremost in my mind is their safety. Making sure that we have the resources and the manpower to serve the citizens of our community,” said Schei.
And for those who might be considering a career in law enforcement, Chief Guiberson says it's beyond rewarding.
“You are able to work with the community and folks in the community and you are able to help people, it is doing something bigger than yourself…," said Guiberson.
If you or someone you know is interested in working in law enforcement, you can visit that department's website or call them.
