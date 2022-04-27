Two people charged with multiple drug counts in Bannock County made a court appearance this morning.
Travis Marshall and Kylie Gibbs appeared in Bannock County court for what was supposed to be their preliminary hearing.
Both asked for a waiver of time for a preliminary hearing, which moves the dates of their hearing.
The judge approved their requests -- so Marshall's preliminary hearing will be moved to May 5th.
Gibbs' preliminary hearing will be May 11th.
Marshall and Gibbs are co-defendants so they are not allowed to talk about the case with one another.
Detectives served a search warrant at an apartment on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello at approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Inside the apartment, detectives found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, felony amounts of marijuana (more than three ounces), heroin, several hundred fentanyl-laced pills, one firearm identified as stolen, and $10,000 in cash.
Marshall is being charged with Trafficking amphetamine (F), 3 counts of Possession with intent to deliver (F), Possession of a stolen firearm (F), and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F). Gibbs is being charged with two counts of Possession with intent to deliver (F).
If convicted of just one of the felony possession of a controlled substance charges against them, both Gibbs and Marshall face up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
The felony meth trafficking charge filed against Marshall carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of up to life in prison.
