A local veterinarian was elected into a big role recently.
Dr. Rena Carlson, is a former American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) board of directors chair, who just recently won the race for 2022 to 2023 AVMA President-elect at the AVMA convention in Philadelphia.
Dr. Carlson, is a 1989 veterinary graduate of Washington State University. In 1993, she became co-owner of Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck. She received a majority of votes from the AVMA House of Delegates.
“This is just a great honor to represent veterinarians from all across the country, to be able to support veterinarians as well as protect, promote, and advance the profession that has just been my life,” said Carlson.
The American Veterinary Medical Association is the largest association in the country.
“We are about 160 years old, we have over 99,000 members, we are really the umbrella association. We collaborate with all of the state associations, allied groups like bovine practitioners, equine, feline, poultry, swine, and we just advocate for our profession,” said Carlson.
With her new role as President elect, she provides continuing education, professional development seminars, spends time with new graduates in clinics, help refine their surgery skills, and provide a good support network for veterinarians first year in practice.
Dr. Carlson has served the veterinary profession in multiple capacities for more than 20 years.
“I have been involved in our state association, I have been able to advocate for veterinarians as well as the profession at our state capitol, I have also been in the house of delegates for the American Veterinary Medical Association, I have been able to advocate in Washington D.C. for our profession. I have also been able to support new graduates as a position I have with national veterinary associates. I am able to go to Montana, Idaho, Colorado and really support and mentor new graduates,” said Carlson.
Dr. Carlson says she has goals in her new position as President elect.
“I am just really excited to get started here, and do what I can to help protect, promote and advance the veterinary profession. we think that it is very important to promote veterinary care to the public, we want to encourage careers in the field, advocate for good policy, for animal health and welfare, we want to provide resources for our members to allow them to put their best foot forward when it comes to providing care for their patients as well,” said Carlson.
For more information on Dr. Carlson, or her veterinary journey you can visit her website at renacarlson4avma.com
