In the city of Pocatello there are many people who are living on the streets each night, but with these cold temperatures, they need a place to stay.
There are a few options around town for warming shelters… but some people are finding themselves stuck in a corner.
With temperatures below freezing and below zero, it is important for people who don’t have a place to go to stay warm throughout the night.
“We want to make sure that folks are not sleeping in cars, or worse yet, sleeping in the canals out behind stores, as we saw what happened last year and then we also just want them to get connected with people that care about them. A lot of time folks just need a good ear to listen, sometimes folks just need a place to rest their head. Most folks that we encounter need a little bit of encouragement, a little bit of hope to know that there is something better for tomorrow,” said Karl Pettit, with Valley Mission.
Right now Valley Mission does not have a warming shelter available because their building is being used as a food pantry storage, but there are other options here in town where people can go to stay warm.
“So right now, the best bet obviously would be Aid for Friends, if Aid for Friends has availability they can go to Aid for Friends just right off first street, they can call them. If they’ve got availability they can bring them in. If they are full, First United Congregational Church, right on 309 Garfield is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. they just simply show up. There is an alley back there with a sign that says ‘warming shelter here’ and they will accommodate folks as best they can,” said Pettit.
And throughout the day, the Salvation Army also lets people come in out of the cold. Regardless of these options, there's still a need in the community.
“A lot of folks sometimes want to know if help is necessary. We have an Aid for Friends shelter. But Pocatello has between 80 and 100 people on the streets every night, so where are these folks going to go if Aid for Friends is full and if the other shelter is full, which is why we are trying to get additional spaces to try to do more than just one or two spots. We’d like to have three or four that folks can go to around town,” said Pettit.
If you are wanting to help out any of the local shelters in town you can visit their websites or give them a call.
