Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until 10AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&