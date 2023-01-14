Luci Lights are lantern lights that run off of solar energy, and Olena Contor, raised over $6,000 during Saturday's event.
Local Woman Holds Fundraiser for Ukraine
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
Luci Lights are lantern lights that run off of solar energy, and Olena Contor, raised over $6,000 during Saturday's event. Read moreLocal Woman Holds Fundraiser for Ukraine
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Highland Rams boys basketball team swept the season series against Century on Friday, winning round two 55-45 on their home court. Read moreHighland Sweeps Season Series Against Century, Winning 55-45
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Hillcrest Knights improved to 12-0 on Friday, coming back from a 7 point halftime deficit to defeat Blackfoot, 71-66. Read moreHillcrest Comes Back to Stay Undefeated Against Blackfoot
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A new indoor pickleball facility is now open in Idaho Falls. Read moreSpitfire Pickleball Opens in Idaho Falls
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A local mayor hands out her annual awards, the Teton Auto Group helps out the Salvation Army, the Idaho Foodbank gets a big donation, and ISU hands out the swag bags. Read moreThe Bright Side For Friday, January 13
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Friday, January 13.
Century football star Karson Lindsay won the Leadership Award at the Dream All-American Bowl, played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Read moreCentury's Lindsay Wins Dream Football Classic Leadership Award
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have won three games in a row for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Northern Colorado Eagles 6-2 on Thursday. Read moreSpud Kings Win Franchise Record 3rd in a Row, Defeating Eagles 6-2
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
-
- 0
An annual basketball event to help local cancer patients is coming up tonight. Read moreThunder Ridge Pink Night
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
KPVI continues to follow a Pocatello woman who raises money and supplies for aid to Ukrainians. Read moreCompany discounting lights for Ukraine in upcoming Pocatello fundraiser
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Century football star Karson Lindsay won the Leadership Award at the Dream All-American Bowl, played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Read moreCentury's Lindsay Wins Dream Football Classic Leadership Award
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have won three games in a row for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Northern Colorado Eagles 6-2 on Thursday. Read moreSpud Kings Win Franchise Record 3rd in a Row, Defeating Eagles 6-2
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
-
- 0
An annual basketball event to help local cancer patients is coming up tonight. Read moreThunder Ridge Pink Night
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
KPVI continues to follow a Pocatello woman who raises money and supplies for aid to Ukrainians. Read moreCompany discounting lights for Ukraine in upcoming Pocatello fundraiser
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 27
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.