"So the purpose of the donation and our specific task with the donation is to improve behavioral health in rural Idaho," said Ketchum-Ward at the Idaho Primary Care Association.
And according to Yvonne Ketchum-Ward, the state is a shortage area for behavioral health.
"Idaho is a shortage area for behavioral health statewide, so we lack resources to treat behavioral health illness whether that's in children adults, generally that whole population," said Ketchum-Ward.
But thanks to this $1.3 million donation from Cambia Health Solutions, Ketchum-Ward believes this will benefit the majority of Idahoans in rural areas.
"In addition 88 percent of Idaho is rural and so having this type of influx of money into Idaho to serve a rural population will cover most of the state," said Ketchum-Ward.
Emilio Rodriguez at HealthWest in Pocatello says it's an honor to be part of the beneficiaries associated with this donation.
"So first of all we're just honored really to be a part of it, and then second with that donation our mission is to ultimately empower our patients and provide quality affordable patient centered health care," said Rodriguez.
Emilio added donations like this allow them to evaluate different methods of utilizing them, for their services and other areas.
"Donations allows us to potentially open new doors to whether it be technology or education, or just improving the overall experience for the patient," added Rodriguez.
It's something both individuals emphasized as necessary.
"To be apart of something this scale is really hard to comprehend," said Rodriguez.
"It couldn't be anymore timely for us to be able to do and launch additional resources to the rural areas to help with rural health," said Ketchum-Ward.
