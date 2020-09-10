"Having practiced for 30 years I'm not sure how people go with a toothache too long," says local Dentist Louis Bringhurst.
According to a recent survey, 1 in 3 Idahoans admit that they would rather deal with a toothache than visit a dentist during the pandemic.
But Bringhurst says it's just not something the average person can take care of.
"It's not something you yourself can take care of unless a professional takes care of it, like a dentist."
On average a person should get their teeth checked every six months.
According to the survey, almost 1 in 10 people admit they would consider removing their own teeth when feeling pain.
Bringhurst has heard a few stories on this subject as well.
"You hear people where they 'I want go out in the garage and pull it out myself with some pliers," said Bringhurst.
Tooth pain can vary and be the result of things like a cavity, root canal, or a dental abscess.
Bringhurst said it's a point of emphasis that dentists keep their places clean and sanitized so that people don't need to worry about these problems down the road.
"You see people that have gone months or years with tooth issues and then when you finally see them you wish that you would have gotten in earlier to get it taken care of," Bringhurst advises.
