Saturday night at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 10 people were honored for their service to their communities.
The 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Recipients came from all walks of life and from all different backgrounds, but all shared the same attribute, to help improve their communities.
The event presented by the JRM Foundation for Humanity, included proclamations from Idaho Senator Mike Crapo and area mayors.
This year’s honorees included, Rick Phillips, John Hubert McDonald, Dave Rhuter, Karl Pettit, Kent Oram, Jamar Brown, Juan Alvarez, Lejla Becirovic, Cherie Bucker-Webb and Chris Osborne aka Crystlll Blue.
At the gala dinner after the ceremony, thousands of dollars were awarded in scholarships for Idaho State University students including the Academic Scholarship in Political Science and Law in honor of former Idaho State Senator Mark Nye.
Also, over $30,000 was raised for the Shoshone-Bannock High School’s food pantry and STEM program.
The evening was capped off with a outdoor performance from fire dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.