Make a pledge, get a plant.
On Thursday, the 10th Annual Pay-It-Forward Barbeque took place at the NeighborWorks Pavilion in Pocatello.
For the pledge of doing something positive for the community, you got to take home a potted plant. The event is part of NeighborWorks Week which showcases how neighbors can strengthen communities. There were also other community partners at Caldwell Park along with free hamburgers and hot dogs served up on the grill.
And according to Mark Dahlquist, the Executive Director of NeighborWorks Pocatello, there are lots of ways to pay it forward.
“It can be anything really simple, like raking leaves for your neighbor or picking up litter across the block. We have a Historic Home Tour in the fall. We're getting ready for that. We need volunteers. So that's another way to pay it forward.”
The potted plants came from students with the American Falls Agriculture Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.