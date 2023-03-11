The sounds of music and good times filled the air throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello for the 14th Annual Gate City Brewfest.
18 businesses and 18 brewers participated in this year’s Brewfest.
A ticket to the event allowed people to sample over 80 different beers and the Pocatello trolley provided transportation to the different businesses.
The bars and pubs featured specials on food and drinks and many featured musical entertainment.
The Gate City Brewfest is sponsored by the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Idaho, Historic Downtown Pocatello, and other businesses.
