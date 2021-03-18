As the pandemic continues and Idahoans face financial problems, one program is here to help pay the rent. It's the Housing Preservation Program. Here's who qualifies to get help:
"A lot of the households have kids who are in school and, you know, they all need a place to just be stably housed and not be evicted because of something that was out of their control," states Brady Ellis. He's the vice president of Housing Support Programs for the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
He says money has been tight for many Idahoans during the pandemic, but the Housing Preservation Program helps renters keep a roof over their heads.
"There was an additional stimulus in December that was approved and dedicated to an emergency rental assistance program," explains Ellis. The Housing Preservation Program got $175-million to help cover rent across the state.
"It's easy to apply," adds Ellis. When renters go to https://www.idahohousing.com/ one of the first things they will see is a moving banner. One of the moving banner headlines reads: "Need help paying rent?" There is a large "apply now" button under the headline that takes website visitors straight to an application. For those who don't have access to the internet, there's also a phone number they can call: 1-855-452-0801.
Ellis says all applications should be fully processed within seven days of being submitted.
So who qualifies for help? "Individuals, or households, at the 80 percent median area income level, or below," explains Ellis. "They have a COVID-related financial hardship, and they're renters."
If approved, renters may get assistance for up to 15 months. The money is sent directly to the landlord or utility companies. Landlords can even apply on behalf of tenants.
So far, 3,000 people (1,000 households) have been approved for this latest round of rental assistance totaling $3-million.
Ellis encourages anyone who may qualify to apply. He adds, "You know, if they do have some source of income they're able to use that for things like food, health insurance, health care, those kinds of things that are all also necessities."
Ellis explains in the last round of aid (which began last summer and was used up by January), 50 percent of help went to Ada County, where they saw the most applicants. However, he says any region is eligible and encourages more southeast Idahoans to apply this round.
