The Motor View Drive-In has called Idaho Falls home since the 1940s. In 2020, the new owners - Linda and Ryan Rumsey - and their management team are bringing the drive-in to a twenty-first century audience.
Motor Vu General Manager Andy Johnson says, "They [the Rumseys] wanted to make sure that this place didn't get torn down and put into storage units which is what happened right across the way. And so, they wanted to make sure it was still fully functional and keep [it] going. It's why they bought it in 2019."
After purchasing the drive-in, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and new measures needed to be taken (like contactless concessions) to ensure the safety of movie goers. Johnson says, "We have online delivery. So, people can stay in their cars, jump on their phone, order, and then boom it can be out to them in about five minutes."
The drive-in is not only changing to adapt life during a pandemic, but is getting creative to make the space more modern. Johnson says, "We want to have some e-sports tournaments. So, some Smash Bros and some Mario Cart we want to have hit the screen. There's going to be some more things and some more phases as far as what we can do here."
While Motor Vu will be reaching out to new audiences, it will keep some of the pleasures of its past.
Johnson says, "I think the biggest thing that the drive-in will always have is its place as a gathering ground [for people] to be able to enjoy simple times like we had back in the 50s."
The Motor Vu Drive-In is helping raise money for the local Ronald McDonald House by showing all eight Harry Potter movies this summer. We will have more on that partnership tomorrow on KPVI News at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.