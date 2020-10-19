We are now two weeks away from the 2020 General Election. A local elections administrator explains how this election could be historic for voters in Idaho.
In Bannock County, even though we're two weeks away from the election, voting is already taking place in record-breaking numbers.
"It's just been a steady stream," says Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. "We've already voted just over 3,000 people in person in the last couple weeks."
Along with the early in-person votes, Bannock County sent out 16,000 absentee ballots (people continue to request absentee ballots and that number will continue to grow). As of October 19, 9,000 mail-in ballots have been mailed back to the elections office and are waiting to be counted on Election Day.
"It'll be a record for sure," Hancock adds.
That's 12,000 votes in the county so far. To put this record-breaking year into perspective, in the 2016 Presidential Election Bannock County had 10,000 people vote in person and an additional 2,000 people mailed in their ballots. This means two weeks before this election and we've already tied with the last Presidential Election. This comes as no surprise since the May primary broke previous primary voting records due to the large amount of mail-in votes.
Many who are getting ready to vote by mail want to know what happens to their ballot when the elections office receives it. Hancock helps calm those worries and explains, "That ballot stays on lockdown, in a locked can, in a locked vault until election day."
This year, Idaho legislation allows for mail-in ballots to be opened up to seven days prior to the election to rest in order for the creases have time to flatten out. A flat ballot runs through the counting machine easier than a creased ballot. "As soon as those envelopes are opened they go back into the vault on lockdown, and then are under 24-hour surveillance in there," Hancock adds.
That surveillance includes a live video of the vault which will be streamed on the elections office website. This will allow voters to see ballots have not been tampered with, and will be counted on Election Day without the chance of fraud.
The last day to request your absentee ballot is October 23. You can return your mail-in ballot in person to the elections office on Election Day. However, it must be returned by 8:00 p.m. when polls officially close.
The Bannock County Election Office cannot release any results on Election Day until 9:00 p.m. due North Idaho being in a different time zone. The elections office hopes to have final results by midnight.
If you want to track the ballot you've already mailed in, you can do that at https://idahovotes.gov/.
