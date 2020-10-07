The Covid-19 pandemic might have many Americans reconsidering their need for healthcare in the future.
According to a study done by WalletHub, uninsured rates have been rising and have reached over 9% in 2019 compared to 2018 where they were at 8.9% nationwide.
Uninsured are different by each state with Massachusetts having the lowest uninsured rate at 3% while Idaho’s was just over four times this at 13% placing it 39th on the list.
Idaho is placed into the category of it being a rural state, which makes it harder for people to get healthcare due to having little options for insurance or no brokers that offer insurance in your county or region.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Obviously people know that they need insurance now more than ever but unfortunately with all the furloughs and layoffs and our employer based healthcare system a lot of people simply don't have access to healthcare like they once did six months ago.
Texas finished last on the list with the highest rate of people who are uninsured at just over 20%.
For more information: https://wallethub.com/edu/uninsured-rates-by-state/4800/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.