WalletHub released its list of the best colleges and universities for 2021 and four of them are right here in the Gem State.
Out of over 1000 colleges and universities nationwide, Harvard University and Yale University finished at the top of the list.
Some of the key metrics were admission rates, tuition and fees, and return on educational investment.
In Idaho, the best four colleges and universities were the University of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State University, and Lewis-Clark State College.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "The University of Idaho ranked 517, so just about average, and then Northwest Nazarene university ranked 557th so again right around the average point, following that Boise State ranked 664th."
Out of those four colleges and universities in Idaho, Boise State University has the best admission rate.
For more information: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750
