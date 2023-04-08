Saturday night, local celebrities and their partners danced their little hearts out for a good cause.
This year’s “Dancing with the Pocatello Stars” theme was “A Salute to Our Veterans” and raised money for the Joint Emergency Assistance Program Veteran Services.
Six celebrities including our own Joey DuBois were teamed up with six professional dancers to take the stage at Frazier Hall on the campus of Idaho State University.
Our own Misty Inglet and Steve Cannon served as co-emcees for the evening.
