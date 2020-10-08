Wednesday morning, Portneuf Medical Center held its 21st annual Brake for Breakfast event to promote the importance of health screenings as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event looked a little different than in years past including limiting the number of volunteers. There was still a good turnout by the community, with the hospital giving out more than 2,000 gift bags with breakfast items and health information. It included resources available in the community, so women have options available to take care of their health.
Dr. Rebecca Krzyminski an OBGYN with Portneuf Medical Center says, "So we're a new group at the hospital, Portneuf Medical Group. So we are extending care to the southeastern Idaho area so women have access to more doctors, there are more options now in town. So if you're not happy with your current doctor or you don't feel comfortable, I would encourage you to find a doctor you're comfortable with. We're just excited to take care of the women here in this area."
Health experts encourage women to get their mammograms because they save lives.
Officials with PMC say that it is safe to get one right now as the staff is taking all safety precautions possible to be able to screen and treat patients amid the pandemic.
