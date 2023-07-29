Today was a time to remember those who have not made it home from foreign conflicts.
The 23rd annual POW/MIA Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo took place at the Power County Fairgrounds in American Falls. Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders came from all over Idaho to attend the event.
The day started with a fun run and then the Kids Bike Rodeo. Then in the afternoon, there was a tribute ceremony which included a presenting of the colors and the missing man table ceremony. Then the motorcycle rodeo kicked off with the first event, how slow can you go. The goal was to be the last bike to cross the finish line while staying in your lane and not putting your feet down.
While lots of people were having fun during the event, it was a gathering with a very special purpose.
“It's personal to me because I've met family members who have someone missing," says POW/MIA Treasurer Nicki Chopski, "and it's the truest form of love and dedication I've ever seen. Those families are waiting for answers that have not yet come, and so we raise awareness here in our community of the importance of this issue and try to bring those guys home. And our way of doing that is by putting support towards our U.S. government and the governments of our foreign countries who we’ve been at war with for this humanitarian effort.”
If you would like to volunteer for next year's rally, you can get the details on the POW/MIA Awareness Rally's Facebook page.
